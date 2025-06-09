The Permanent Problem

The Permanent Problem

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GD's avatar
GD
Jun 9, 2025

Sorry, bro. This piece was like soooo long and theres like no vdo to watch. Just cant be bothered, ya know?

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Brian Smith's avatar
Brian Smith
Jun 10, 2025

I share your concerns about the "dumbing down" of the population. With regard to primary and secondary education, I think it's worse than you present. In Connecticut, for example, the state and its school districts have an explicit policy of requiring no mastery of any subject for grade advancement. There was a small sensation a few months ago when a recent honors graduate of Hartford Public High School, now attending the flagship University of Connecticut, testified that she can not read at all. The state and city have promised an investigation, but have shared no results. This was not an oversight; neither Hartford nor any other school district I know of requires students to master material in order to advance to the next grade.

I'm not sure, though, that the dumbing down is contributing to the anti-elitism of today's Trumpian politics. You say that it's a worldwide phenomenon, and there are certainly similarities between the US and Europe, but I'm not aware of similar trends in Korea, Taiwan, Japan, or Latin America. I think the elites have earned the distrust of the voters, due to clear (but different) causes in the US and Europe.

In the US, I think the elites have discredited themselves in several ways. They wrecked the financial system by allowing overly risky arrangements with incomprehensible instruments; the motivations were obsessive fixation on expanding homeownership (from politicians), mixed with greed and the opportunity to gamble with other people's money (for the financiers and traders). The result was a public fiasco, massive spending required to bail out the institutions, and an obvious perplexity on the part of government officials, unable to explain the causes of the collapses or future actions that could prevent a repeat. When covid started, the experts changed their recommended actions without explanation, supported economic shutdowns with dubious value, allowed exemptions from preventive measures for social justice protests, and shut down and ostracized experts who disagreed with any of the recommendations or questioned the claim that the origin of the virus was zoonotic. Now it appears that the dissenters were more right than the certified experts; right or wrong, though, their claims deserved serious treatment rather than suppression. Along the way, the elites decided that boys should be admitted to girls' sports leagues and locker rooms if they wanted, that the only way to treat people fairly is by permanent racial quotas, that open borders is a moral imperative, that radical restructuring of the economy to eliminate fossil fuels is an urgent necessity, and that certified truth-tellers were obligated to purge "misinformation and disinformation" from public fora. They implemented this agenda with no democratic mandate, often in violation of the law, and often while lying about their means and objectives. These elites have utterly discredited themselves, and will need a long time to regain public respect, once they decide to try.

In Europe, the foundational problem was a commitment to "ever closer union," which they interpreted to give more and more authority to EU-level bodies with no democratic legitimacy or accountability. When they attempted to codify this approach with the Constitution for Europe, the Constitution was rejected in several member countries, including France, generally seen as the most pro-EU country in the union. There was similar recklessness with the financial system, but in order to paper over insolvent governments more than to subsidize homeowners. Covid was somewhat less contentious than in the US, but there was generally little acknowledgement of the limitations of the expert's knowledge or the uncertainty that should have been attached to their recommendations. They pursued a similar open-borders agenda, again without democratic legitimacy, and lied to cover up shocking crimes committed by some of the immigrants. In the UK, they had similar racial issues to the US, again without public support. They were more enthusiastic for the trans ideology than their US counterparts, again without democratic legitimacy or public support. Most EU countries have been much more enthusiastic about the Green agenda, spending enormous amounts of money and resulting in higher energy prices with minimal or no effects on carbon emissions. European elites also have discredited themselves, and will need a long time to regain public respect.

I'm not defending screens and AI, which may be accelerating the dumbing down of the population. But our political problems will remain even if the dumbing down reverses next week.

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