This is a blog about the challenges of capitalist mass affluence — in particular, how to make it sustainable, and how to translate material plenty into a society where most people can expect, in the words of John Maynard Keynes, to “live wisely and agreeably and well.”

About me

I’m a vice president at the Niskanen Center, a Washington, D.C. think tank dedicated to advancing a free and open society through transpartisan policy ideas with appeal across traditional ideological cleavages. Before that, I worked many years at the Cato Institute and a couple years at the Kauffman Foundation. And before that — well, I’m a recovering lawyer who specialized in international trade regulation. Taking the remote work trend about as far as geographically possible, I now live in northeastern Thailand.