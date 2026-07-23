The Permanent Problem
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Phil Levin on living near friends and family
America is experiencing an epidemic of loneliness: marriage and birth rates, the number of close friendships, time spent with friends, and community…
Jul 23
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Brink Lindsey
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1:00:06
Adrian Wooldridge on liberalism's cycles of crisis and renewal
In the heady days after the collapse of the Soviet Union, many imagined that we had arrived at the “end of history” now that liberal democratic…
Jul 15
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Brink Lindsey
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1:03:51
June 2026
The limits of liberal neutrality
My essay “The progress movement needs a better theory of progress” provoked some interesting pushback from Geoffrey Manne, president of the…
Jun 30
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May 2026
The permanent problem in a nutshell
If you follow celebrity news at all, you know that the man-bites-dog stories are the ones about stars who never let fame go to their heads.
May 4
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April 2026
Ryan Avent on the power of faith and culture
All of the blessings of modernity, Ryan Avent argues in a fascinating new book, rest on faith.
Apr 30
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56:09
Jack Lindsey on AI "psychology"
Any attempt to anticipate how social change will unfold in the coming years has to confront a major unknown: how much better is artificial intelligence…
Apr 23
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Brink Lindsey
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1:07:32
The progress movement needs a better theory of progress
For as long as I can remember, I have been an enthusiastic believer in and supporter of human progress.
Apr 7
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March 2026
Andrew McAfee on the future of innovation
After years of disappointing productivity growth, are we about to experience an AI-powered breakout?
Mar 26
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Brink Lindsey
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1:04:07
Laura Field on the MAGA intellectuals
In this episode of The Permanent Problem podcast, Laura Field joins host me to discuss both of our new books.
Mar 19
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Brink Lindsey
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1:06:07
Damon Linker on defending liberalism (and how not to)
On this episode of The Permanent Problem podcast, I’m happy to welcome Damon Linker, author of the “Notes from the Middleground” Substack and a Niskanen…
Mar 11
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1:03:49
February 2026
Superhuman AI would bring the permanent problem front and center
Before diving into the essay that the headline promises, let me first share a few book-related links.
Feb 18
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Links and some thoughts about early critics
I got back to Thailand at the end of last week after a three-week trip to the U.S., with two of those weeks spent in Washington, D.C.
Feb 5
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© 2026 Brink Lindsey
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